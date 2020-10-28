Experts say infertility can impact many women, but there are various alternatives for becoming parents

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — Most of us have felt the stress and anxiety of achieving the quote on quote perfect life.

However, according to the National Institute of Health, women are more likely to feel social pressure, especially when they are childless.

Experts say the physiological effects of a woman being infertile can cause many to feel lost.

Infertility is a frequently misunderstood condition, that impacts many people differently, but according to womenshealth.gov, infertility can cause depression and belittle a woman’s self esteem.

Experts say, it important to understand that infertility does not make a woman any less than, and having a supportive partner or speaking with a counselor can help woman work through this issue.

Nicole Witt Infertility Support Group Expert stated:

“I think one of the most important things is working with a therapist or a counselor. It helps a lot of people get through the process, whether it’s individually or as a couple, if you’re pursuing family building with a partner can be incredibly valuable.”

Although infertility can feel like a loss, there are many alternatives to becoming a parent, families come in a variety of forms, and no one experiencing infertility should feel helpless, because there are many options that will help you build a family.

“If you want to be a parent, you will ultimately be a parent and there are lots of different pathways to get there. It may not be the pathway you envisioned or the one at the time that you think you really want, but there are lots of ways to become a parent. Whether it’s through medical treatments, through adoption, through fostering, through surrogacy — there are lots of different options,” said Witt.

There are a number of support groups, including online assistance: