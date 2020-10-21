experts say employees should evaluate their open enrollment during COVID-19

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — Open enrollment is coming up for many Americans, but because of the pandemic, many employees are evaluating their benefits differently to ensure financial security.

According to a survey from MetLife, the distribution development and benefits delivery organization says that some employees are placing more importance on the benefits election process than they did last year.

Results show 2 in 3 listing issues relating to the pandemic, and 1 in 3 citing personal finance issues.

Analysis say this year is crucial for employees to research and understand their benefits properly, because, we do not know what next year will bring.

” Even for people who have great medical insurance, they can still be caught with an accident or hospitalization, that they weren’t expecting which can be expensive. So we think it’s really important that people look at their supplemental health benefits, and also take the time to look at things like life insurance, and certainly a will.” said Meredith Ryan-Reid, senior vice president, Group Benefits, MetLife.

Analysis say, if you do not understand something, or if you want to make changes to your benefits. Now is the time to speak with your employer to gain clarity, and to maximize your benefits to your full ability.

Duke Health recommends these tips:

Know Your Needs

Calculate Your Costs

Consider Family Changes

Identify Your Provider Network

Evaluate Your Health Savings (HSA) and Flexible Savings Account (FSA)