Experts recommend renting a car early for road trips

MARYLAND (WDVM) — If you’re looking to rent a car for a road trip, perhaps for the Fourth of July weekend, AAA says it’s best to plan early.

Experts say the demand for travel is high and some areas including Maryland are seeing a shortage of rental car availability. Travelers also shouldn’t be surprised by the increased price for rental cars.

According to AAA, the national average price has doubled, the daily price is now ranging from 250 dollars to 600 dollars, specifically at airport rental locations.

“If you know you’re going to need a rental car for your destination, you want to make sure that you’re booking that early when you book your or hotel. Planning early will hopefully help you secure a rental car because they’re really in high demand right now,” said Ragina Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Experts say for a more cost-effective option consider renting a car from a non-airport location because they tend to be less expensive.