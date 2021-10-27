Experts raise awareness on diabetes and pre-diabetes as National Diabetes Month arrives

A woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. Overweight or obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes and prediabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to national guidelines updated on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The month of November is under a week away — and it is also National Diabetes Month. Diabetes experts are raising awareness. One in ten Americans are diagnosed with this disease.

People who have this disease usually have elevated blood sugars and at times may be hard to keep under control.

For the month, doctors and specialists want people to be educated not only about diabetes but also on pre-diabetes. Some symptoms of diabetes could be constant urination and thirst, sometimes headaches.

However, there are some steps you can take to help limit your chances of getting the disease.

“The kinds of steps that one can take to prevent you from developing diabetes are consuming healthier foods and drinks, being more active, and losing weight,” Griffin Rodgers, the director of the National Institution of Diabetes, said.

Rodgers said this year they really want to focus on prediabetes. The CDC predicts that one in three adults may be prediabetic.