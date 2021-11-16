Experts provide tips on how to keep your blood sugar under control during holiday season

Concerned about an upcoming get-together? Don’t shy away from asking questions or setting up rules, according to etiquette expert Lizzie Post. (Getty Images)

FREDRICK, Md. (WDVM) — Thanksgiving is only a few days away. During this time, many diabetics may struggle to stick to their meal plans. WDVM spoke to a few experts to see how you can continue to stick to your meal plans while also enjoying some of the grandmom’s favorite pie.

“Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose or blood sugar is too high, and if not controlled can cause a lot of complications,” Francine Hawes, a registered dietitian at Fredrick Health said.

The holidays are not too far away and many people will eat lots of carbs or food that may be high in sugar. With being a diabetic or prediabetic you have to watch what you eat and even make sure your sugars are staying under control.

However, with having the many different food options presented to you at the dinner table it may be hard to do so. Anne Williams is a Clinical Pharmacist at Fredrick Health, who works with people who have diabetes.

She said having a plan going into thanksgiving dinner is the best way to keep your sugar from going up.

“It’s good to have a game plan ahead of time. So think about what is important to you, think about your plate and what it is going to look like,” Williams said.

Hawes said timing is key when it comes to getting your plan ready and having it in motion. She said it’s a good idea to maybe share your plans with your family or friends. She describes the perfect meal as this: “Half your plate vegetables, a quarter of your plate protein.”

According to experts, people who tend to have diabetes do not produce enough insulin which is the hormone in our bodies that regulates blood sugar. Williams said it is very important to make sure you are keeping up with your medicine and checking your blood sugar. However, if you do indulge in more high sugary food she says do not do this.

“You don’t want to take extra medication than what is already prescribed because what can happen to you because can affect you at certain times,” Williams said.

If you believe you may be diabetic or want to learn more about their diabetes educational classes you can visit their website.