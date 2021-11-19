Experts provide an update on COVID-19 in Frederick County

Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Community transition for COVID-19 in Frederick County is still high despite rising vaccination numbers.

Officials reported, 64.4% of the Frederick County population has been fully vaccinated, about 63% of residents received their first doses and 57% have received their second doses.

The county said that about 6.7% of residents received a single-dose shot.

For residents 12 and older, experts say 80.3% of the Frederick County population have been fully vaccinated.

The Frederick County Health Department reported a positivity rate of 5.7% for COVID-19 and a case rate of 19.76/100,000 for COVID-19.

 Vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old are available in the community. For more information, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or vaccines.gov

