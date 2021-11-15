Experts offer tips on how to cope with grief during the holidays

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The loss of a loved one can be devastating, and during the holidays, the feeling of grief can be amplified. Experts say that it is important to learn how to cope in a healthy way.

Whether it’s decorating the tree, baking turkey or going to mass, the holidays are often filled with memories and traditions, but for those who lost a loved one, it can be a painful time of the year.

Experts say the pandemic has the potential to add to grief as it has the potential to make those in mourning feel even more isolated. It is crucial to surround yourself with support.

“It’s also important to create new traditions to let go of the idea that everything has to be okay because everything is not okay. Accept help and ask for help prepare for social interactions, maybe accept at least one invitation to attend a social gathering and give yourself permission to decline the others,” said grief psychologist Alison Bomba.

If children are also grieving, therapists say it is important caregivers give them a healthy outlet.

Psychologists recommend parents have an open and honest conversation with children to better understand their emotions. They also suggest coming up with new traditions and promoting activities that will help children express their thoughts.

Dr. Bomba is a grief specialist located in Frederick. She recommends families communicate and speak with an expert if needed. Residents can make an appointment with her here.