Experts offer advice on how to handle grief due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With the holidays approaching many people could be experiencing depression or grief, due to a loved one passing from COVID-19.

This year was very unexpected, and no one anticipated losing a loved one from a virus that did not exist a year ago, but it’s important to cope in a healthy way.

According to the CDC, grief is a normal response to loss during or after a disaster or traumatic event. Grief can be triggered or appear randomly, but it’s important to know that it is an essential part of healing.

Many people were unable to say goodbye to a loved one and some were not ready for the drastic changes, but grief experts say it is crucial that people do not hold their emotions in.

It is important to process your grief and find positive outlets such as journaling, scrapbooking, or exercising to process your pain.

“Many people did not get to have a proper goodbye, due to social distancing precautions and other details, but it’s important to find acceptance. Writing can be beneficial. If you write a letter to a loved one and write down everything you wanted to say to them, it can help you feel a sense of closure.” Dr. Alexander Chan, Mental & Behavioral Health Specialist, University of Maryland Extension

People who have experienced a loss to COVID-19 say communication is key. It is important to explain your feelings rather than keep them inside.