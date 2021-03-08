Experts offer advice on coping with anxiety while re-entering daily routines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the COVID-19 vaccine is given to more people and more normal daily life returns, some individuals are gearing up to get back to their routines. However, for some, this can come with a lot of anxiety.

Many people are preparing to return to work and some children are headed back to the classroom, but for almost a year people have been in the safety of their homes, and as the world slowly begins to re-open it can cause a great deal of fear and uncertainty.

Psychologists say if you’re worried, it’s better to evaluate your anxiety and learn to manage it rather than ignoring it.

Experts suggest coming up with a plan, communicating with your employers, and health providers, and slowly transition yourself into your everyday routines.

Rushing back into your routines can be an overwhelming amount of pressure on you. Communication is going to be a huge tool in helping you cope with the anxiety of re-entering society.

Experts say, do not be afraid to say no. If you believe mentally you can not handle working five days a week in the office due to fear and uncertainty from the virus, speak up and communicate with your employer.

“The pandemic has changed the way some people think and feel. A lot of people lost something important to them this past year. It’s really important not to put a lot of pressure on yourself. Start by preparing yourself mentally by making a list and communicating with your employer and health providers, and find out what is the best way to ease yourself back into your routines,” said psychotherapist Dr. Annette Nunez.

Health professionals say it’s important to remember anxiety and grief are normal, but instead of focusing on the uncertainty, focus on the things you can control.