Experts offer advice on combating dry mouth

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County dentists are sharing advice on how residents can combat dry mouth. Experts say that one in four adults suffer from dry mouth, especially during the winter. The National Institute of Health said that it is more common in COVID-19 patients.

Having a dry mouth means that you have less saliva production, and some people may think that’s good, but experts say you need saliva to fight against decay and germs in your mouth.

People typically experience this dry mouth during the winter due to lack of moisture in the air, and experts say many COVID patients suffer from this as well, but if it is left untreated it can lead to yeast infection in your mouth, gum disease, and mouth sores.

Experts say it is crucial to seek medical advice remedies for dry mouth.

“We see a lot of patients with chronic dry mouth. It can lead to lack of nourishing because dry mouth can make it hard for people to eat. If it is left untreated it can cause other health problems so its important for residents to come see us,” said Dr. Dr. Mansi Oza owner of Thurmont Smiles Dentistry.

Dentist say there are many natural remedies people can try on their own to combat dry mouth such as:

Drinking warm water instead of cold

Adding fresh ginger or peppermint or essential oils

Chewing on some celery sticks, it is rich in vitamin C and continuous chewing will stimulate saliva

Sprinkle some cayenne pepper on your food and consider moisturizing your gums

Dentists recommend having a cleaning and checkup twice a year.