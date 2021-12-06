Experts give tips on how to prevent fires caused by Christmas Trees

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The time of year when many families will be out picking out real Christmas Trees is back, and there are some things you need to know before you take a real tree home to keep your family safe this year.

Officials encourage you to not place the trees over an open fire or near a fireplace. They said since the tree has been cut, it dries out a little bit faster, but the most important thing is to keep your tree watered during the time you have it in your house.

“With the holiday season we are using heaters and with the heat, on in the house, it dries the trees out a lot faster than it would if they were just cut down and in a cool area, so it is very important to keep them watered,” Chandler Fishack, a firefighter with Washington County, said.

Gary Stewart is a part of the Mason Dixon Council in Washington County. He sells real Christmas trees in Hagerstown every year.

“You want to make sure you are checking that water every day and adding water to it every day,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said you can put your finger in the bucket of water to see if you will need to refill the water. You can also determine if the tree is dried out by seeing if it is changing color or if the needles are falling out.

Professionals want to remind people that if you continue to keep your tree watered this season, this could help prevent any tree-related fires in the home. If you are interested in joining the scouts you can visit their website.