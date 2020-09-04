Experts find the number one hobby in Maryland during the pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md.(WDVM) — Quarantine has been very challenging for many, but for others it’s been a time to find new hobbies and activities while still social distancing.

A team of internet experts at Go.frontier.com, an authorized reseller of frontier communications, studied data to find out what people were doing while stuck indoors. According to data, at-home workouts are the top googled quarantine hobby amongst residents in Maryland during the pandemic. The study also showed that many residents have already canceled their memberships to gyms.

Experts say video games were last on that list in Maryland, meaning fewer people in the state are playing video games.

“The study did not surprise us. Maryland in 2008 was the first state to develop a state exercise that is walking. So we weren’t surprised by this data, it seems Maryland has a lot of interest in workouts. Not surprisingly, as well is that the last hobby that we found was video gaming, so many people in the state are playing fewer video games,” said Bruna Barbosa, Communication Specialist for Go.frontier.com

Experts say they’re now working on finding data of the exact age groups that are participating in these hobbies.