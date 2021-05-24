Experts concerned about an increase of gambling addictions following legalization of sports betting in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan recently signed a bill to legalize sports betting in Maryland. Now, experts are weighing in on how this will increase gambling addictions.

As many as 10 million Americans live with a gambling addiction. Specifically, online sports betting brings implications to those who suffer from a gambling addiction, because of its easy access. Bob Cabaniss is a recovering gambling addict and the founder of Williamsvile Wellness, so he has first hand experience on how gambling can take control of your life.

“There’ll be people that will be wagering on it, and they’ll think that they got a bad break and then they’ll bet twice as much on the next game” Cabaniss says. “And next thing you know they’re in serious trouble and they’re addicted.”

Cabaniss says if you do find yourself with a gambling addiction, the best thing to do is seek treatment and once you get past the addiction the relapse rate is less than what it is for substance abuse.

Maryland has a state-run gambling recovery program ran by the University of Maryland. For more information, click here.