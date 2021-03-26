Experts are warning people about a new drug in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Carroll County issued a drug alert update, warning the public of a new unknown dangerous substance called wipeout.

Experts say since the pandemic began there has been an increase in drug use and now with this unknown substance going around experts are fearing this can lead to more drug-related deaths.

The drug is being sold as a gel capsule and experts believe Wipeout contains a highly dangerous mixture of Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Xylazine.

The county’s Drug Task Force says they are doing everything to hold people accountable and key the community safe. The task force says If anyone is found with this substance on them, they will face similar charges to being caught with heroin.

“Wipeout is deadly because it has these three major components that are getting people high, the opioids that are suppressing their breathing, and the xylazine amplifies the effect, and in combination, it becomes quite deadly,” said Henry Taylor, Deputy Health Officer for Carroll County and Clinical Deputy Health Officer for Cecil County Maryland.

The health department is urging people to understand the signs of an overdose and to quickly act by calling for help because under the Good Samaritan Act you typically will not be penalized if you call to report an overdose.

Signs of an opioid overdose include choking, vomiting, and shallow breathing. Experts say you’re encouraged to call 911 especially if someone is not breathing at all.