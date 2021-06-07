Experts are reminding the public to be mindful of too much sun

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Summer is just around the corner, and many people can’t wait to have some fun in the sun, but it’s important to remember skin cancer is one of the most common diagnoses which takes place during the summer months, so we have to be mindful.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. More than two people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour.

The most recent data from the Maryland Health Department revealed over a thousand new cases of skin cancer have been reported in the region with seventy-six cases in Frederick County.

Experts say if a person gets five or more sunburns they have a higher risk of getting skin cancer, but just one acute sunburn in children can more than double a person’s chances of developing melanoma later in life.

It is suggested parents be mindful of overexposing their children to the sun and be sure to always apply sunblock.

People need to wear water-resistant sunscreen of at least SPF 30 every day because that protects the skin from ultraviolet A and B rays.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, everyone including those with dark skin needs to wear sunscreen.

“Everyone of all skin tones needs to wear sunscreen and protect their skin. The sun can do a lot of damage to a human’s skin. It is crucial we protect our skins the best we can,” said Avani Shah, a medical worker at the Frederick County Health Department, cancer screening programs.

Additional ways to protect yourself include:

Avoid using UV tanning beds, always apply and reapply sunblock, and if you plan to spend long hours in a sunny location try wearing a hat and sunglasses for extra protection.