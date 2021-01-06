Experts are encouraging the public to check their homes for Radon Gas

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — January is Radon Gas Awareness Month and the Maryland Department of the Environment is encouraging the public to test their homes for the dangerous gas.

Radon gas is colorless, odorless, naturally occurring gas that can accumulate in buildings, particularly lower level floors, and basements.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, it’s the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

Experts say with many people spending more time at home, it is important to be aware of what you might be breathing in.

According to the Maryland Department of Environment, Studies show nearly three of every ten Maryland homes are over the recommended radon action limit of 4 picocuries per liter, and over time this can be extremely harmful.

Ben Grumbles, Secretary of the Environment State of Maryland, stated:

“In an area that has a lot of radon gas, you could be subjecting yourself to serious risks, so awareness and testing are the key to avoiding a potential problem.”

MDE is encouraging everyone to go to their website and obtain a free test kit to check the radon levels in their homes.