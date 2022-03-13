HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Adjusting to the new time won’t be as easy for everyone.

“During daylight savings time is that our relationship with light is effective. So during daylight savings time, we get less light in the early morning and more likely early evening, and that results in staying up later being having a harder time falling asleep at night,” said Danielle Glick, Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland for the Department of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine.

She says the change in light can disrupt your circadian rhythm, your body’s internal clock.

“We know that specifically in the setting of daylight savings time that sleep loss can result in negative health effects like heart attacks, strokes, increased hospitalizations, and also see increases in traffic accidents and mood disturbances run right along with all of that.”

So what can you do to align your mental health and the new time difference?

“Ensuring that during that transition and for the weeks, you know afterward that you’re maintaining that sleep schedule, meaning eight hours of sleep at least for adults, nine hours for teens and younger kids, and making sure that you get enough light in the morning, avoiding exposure to light in the late evening and cutting into that sleep routine including minimizing electronics within the hour before bedtime. “



For those dealing with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and more, Glick says the best thing to do as your body adjust is to sleep.

“That sleep loss just results in more feelings of depression and really you know those mood disturbances as well,” she said.

It takes about 5-7 days for your circadian rhythm to adjust, so make sure you go to bed at a decent time, eat healthily, and unwind.