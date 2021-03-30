Expansion of mobile crisis support in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner held a public information briefing to discuss a project that will assist people who are in crisis.

Gardner explained the role alcohol and drugs played in the community during the pandemic.

The executive expressed that overdoses have increased and the suicide rate has slightly elevated in Frederick county.

In an effort to combat this issue, Sheppard Pratt, a program that offers comprehensive outpatient mental health services, will be expanding in the next few months to provide both adults and children mobile crisis support 24 hours a day in Frederick.

However, starting this week adult mobile crisis services will be provided 12 hours a day- seven days a week.

“We know there is a need for these services and we’re doing our best to provide the best support to our community, and anyone in need should never be afraid to seek help,” said Gardner.