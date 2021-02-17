Expanding benefits for pandemic relief faces veto threat at Maryland General Assembly

Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R – Baltimore & Harford Counties) is House Minority Whip and would support a veto of any bill to expand pandemic relief to non-citizens.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan said that his emergency relief bill to help households, small businesses, non-profits, food banks and the unemployed weather the pandemic is his “top legislative priority” of the year.

The question many are asking is where to draw the line on pandemic relief.

The governor’s coronavirus relief package got the okay from bipartisan votes after Senators and Delegates scaled back tax breaks for wealthier households and businesses. The governor said his proposal was designed to help Marylanders “who are barely hanging on as we get through this pandemic.”

Democrats dropped an effort to include immigrants without social security numbers who cannot qualify for federal assistance to avoid the risk of a gubernatorial veto. The governor’s team in the House of Delegates was on board with that.

“I don’t think Maryland taxpayers want people who are here illegally to have checks,” said Delegate Kathy Szeliga, House Minority Whip (R- Baltimore, Harford counties). “So I’ll be working to fight against that bill.”

Still, Senate President Bill Ferguson is revisiting that position with his party holding supermajorities in both houses.

“That’s who we are in Maryland,” said Ferguson at a State House press conference Wednesday. “We believe and care about all of our neighbors and believe everyone should maximize their God-given potential.”

Ferguson wants to send checks of $500 to the state’s poorest families and $300 to single filers as well as $9,000 in relief for small business and $1,000 checks to those with unemployment claims in limbo. The relief package also cuts the tax burden on lower and middle income households which have been on unemployment, and it makes grants for businesses that have struggled through the pandemic. Szeliga is holding firm on one thing.

“You know we just need to make sure that Maryland tax dollars are reserved for Marylanders,” Szeliga says.

Senator Guy Guzzone (D – Howard County), chairman of the Budget Committee, says the House version of the relief package is far more liberal than the Senate version but “it will really help the working people.”

President Ferguson’s plan to expand benefits has the support of House Speaker Adrienne Jones.