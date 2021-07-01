Expanded scholarships for kids engineering summer camp at Hagerstown Community College

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — This summer — thanks to an expansion of a scholarship program by JLG, Inc. — Hagerstown Community College will be holding three separate week-long camps for fourth- through eighth-graders. And all at the low price of $8 apiece.

These camps will be held on the HCC campus and will focus on building student engineering skills. Attendees will be able to get hands-on building experience, even creating things like their own scissors lifts and model booms.

Courtesy of Hagerstown Community College

Due to the pandemic, the camp wasn’t able to be held in person last summer, but this year the children will all be meeting face-to-face. Jenna Lamblin, personal enrichment and youth program manager at HCC, said she believes this camp will be a good way for students to ease back into attending schools after a year of learning online.

“Even in a regular school year, we see “summer slide” happening, where there’s learning loss over the summer. And we had learning loss in the academic year this past year because so many people were virtual,” said Lamblin.

The camps will run for one week each, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 19 to 23 will be for middle school boys and girls

July 26 to 30 will be for middle school girls

August 2 to 6 will be for fourth- and fifth-grade boys and girls.

Spots fill up fast, so secure one for your child at www.hagerstowncc.edu/campscholarships. For more information on these and other College for Kids classes, visit http://collegeforkids.hagerstowncc.edu/.

This is the first year elementary school students will be able to participate in person, but HCC hopes to expand that age range in the future. The community college also offers programs for adult women who are interesting in learning more about engineering.