Expanded broadband width poses potential air traffic safety dangers

An aerial view of Hagerstown Regional Airport. Expanded broadband width is a potential air safety communications danger which the FCC and FAA hope to resolve.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As if air travel isn’t hectic and frustrating enough with weather delays and flight crews afflicted with Covid!

Disruptions in commercial — even private — air service may be further complicated by the rollout of 5-G bandwidth for communications carriers. The Federal Communications Commission has given companies like Verizon and AT&T the green light to proceed with new spectrum technology that can accommodate the surging online data traffic for our mobile phones and laptops. But the Federal Aviation Administration is warning that the upgrade in wireless telecom service interferes with exchanges between control tower and cockpit, a potential threat to air safety.

A possible solution is “buffer zones” to reduce disruptions with radar altimeters. Verizon says it has spent more than $50 billion to secure the airwaves for its wireless customers. Unfortunately, the dispute between the airline industry and telecom companies may have to be resolved in court if the federal government cannot broker a solution.