HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With somewhat warmer temperatures to start the workweek, there’s a little more incentive to get outdoors and exercise.

Fitness is important to community health. Washington County, for instance, has seen its health metrics slip considerably during the pandemic. Along with a nutritious diet, a regular exercise routine is important to staying healthy.

With vaccination rates up and the Maryland Covid infection rate driving hospitalizations to a record low, facilities like the YMCA encourage you to make a commitment to fitness on a regular basis.

“Certainly it is making our clientele feel much more comfortable about coming back out, coming to the Y, getting back out in the community,” said Maria Rubeling, CEO of the Hagerstown YMCA.

The Hagerstown YMCA is working with local employers to promote wellness in the workplace.