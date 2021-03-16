Executive Gardner highlights schools, libraries, and parks in preliminary capital budget

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner highlighted major construction projects included in the preliminary capital budget.

The county’s draft capital budget includes the construction of new schools, renovations, and park development. The six-year capital improvement program will include two new schools in the Oakdale/Linganore area and renovation of Thurmont Elementary School.

There also will be new libraries in Middle Town and Oakdale/Linganore as well as expansions of the Old National Park District Park and Othello Regional Park.

Gardner said, “The budget invests in infrastructure from roads and bridges to schools, libraries, and parks. All things that are important to our quality of life and as our county grows.”

Frederick County residents are encouraged to use the new balancing act tool to submit funding priorities until this Friday March 19.