Exciting news for downtown Frederick: A Marriott Hotel coming soon

Senator Ron Young (D – Frederick) announced plans for the building of a Marriott Hotel in downtown Frederick which will generate $26 million in economic development and create 300 jobs.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Some exciting economic development is coming to downtown Frederick: a new Marriott Hotel will be built at the intersection of East Patrick and South Carroll Streets.

The project is expected generate $26 million a year in consumer spending with a $2.5 million source of state and local tax revenue. 300 new jobs will be created.

Former Frederick Mayor Ron Young, now a senior member of the Maryland State Senate, says Frederick may be ahead of the game in so many respects, but when it comes to downtown lodging and attracting conferences and conventions, the city is actually behind.

“I was up in Williamsport, Pennsylvania about a month or two ago and I’m in Annapolis regularly. Both those cities are half the size of Frederick and one has five downtown hotels and one has six and we have zero.”

Senator Young sees the hotel project as part of a continued renaissance of Frederick’s downtown. Following today’s announcement Senator Young led a walking tour of the neighborhood to showcase the site’s proximity to park trails and local shops.