Ex-pediatrician deemed incompetent to stand trial after 98 counts of sex crime charges

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Circuit Court judge ruled on Wednesday that a Frederick man is incompetent to stand trial after 98 counts of sexual offenses against 19 different underage victims.

70-year-old Ernesto Cesar Torres, a former pediatrician, was charged in December 2019 for offenses from July 2001 to April 2019. There was a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt on June 23 of this year regarding Torres’s competency.

Dr. Danielle Robinson, the State’s expert psychiatrist with the Maryland Department of Health, believed that he was competent to stand trial. Torres’s psychiatrist, Dr. Christiane Tellefsen, disagreed, saying that Torres could not due to a delusional disorder that made him believe in “an Evil Black Witch,” according to a release from the State’s Attorney for Frederick County.

State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in the release, ““It’s very frustrating that these countless victims won’t be able to confront the Defendant and have their day in court. It often provides some closure and assists in the healing process.”

Torres will be held in a hospital under supervision from the DOH.