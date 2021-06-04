Everett Leroy Barton Jr of Monrovia found guilty of Felony Domestic Assault

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, a Monrovia man is found guilty of a felony domestic assault.

In April 2021, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Blueberry Drive in Monrovia.

Deputies responded to a domestic incident, which involved 61-year-old Everett Leroy Barton Jr, accusing his wife of infidelity.

During the argument, the suspect grabbed the victim by her arms and strangled her. The victim was left with strangulation injuries.

Barton was found guilty of 1st degree assault and 2nd degree assault.

The Honorable Judge Scott Rolle scheduled sentencing for June 24, 2021 at 9 a.m.