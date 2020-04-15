Event workers face coronavirus cancellations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Business events, conferences, weddings and more have been cancelled because of COVID-19, and event workers are looking for methods of staying in business until the stay-at-home orders have been lifted.

Most events have been postponed or completely cancelled through June and onward, with no specific date set to work with.

However, Bill Izer of Wizer Productions said his company is booking and rescheduling events for later when the closures will no longer be in effect.

“We’re booking into next year and everything already for as far out as October, November of next year,” Izer said. “We’ve actually booked some here for October, November and December for this year.”

Izer said even if the stay-at-home orders are lifted soon, he’s not sure if things will go completely back to normal for big events any time soon.

“They might not allow the amount of people that would normally attend a wedding,” Izer said. “that’s a big concern of mine right now.”

Andrew Robinson of Extraordinary Entertainment says his company has pivoted their event and production services to now serve businesses looking to digitally transition their meetings and conferences.

“We do all the technical work from capturing video, recording the audio, mixing it and then sending it over whatever platform the clients are using,” Robinson said. “We’ve seen a lot of people we’ve been in touch with that we’ve been working out packages for just to keep their businesses moving.”

Robinson said his company is taking the time from cancellations to cut their costs and prepare themselves for when event venues can reopen their doors.