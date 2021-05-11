Estimated $2 million loss in Dickerson barn fire, no injuries

DICKERSON, Md. (WDVM) — A heavy barn fire in Dickerson lead to heavy loss but no injuries – human or animal – Monday night, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Officials say.

Officials say the affected area is a large main barn containing mostly hay and two smaller structures containing hundreds of tools, equipment and a shop. Officials have deemed it a “total loss” with the estimated loss being upwards of $2 million.

Emergency responders reported to the blaze on Peach Tree Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday and worked to extinguish the fire well into Tuesday morning. Officials say the bulk of the fire was “knocked down” by 12:15 a.m., but firefighters remained on the scene for hot spots until at least 6 a.m.

Courtesy: MCFRS

Courtesy: MCFRS

Courtesy: MCFRS

Officials say firefighters also protected the nearby house and fuel tanks from exposure to the fire, as well as downed power lines nearby. No cause for the fire has been given, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.