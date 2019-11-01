Escape This in Frederick soon to open a cyber themed room

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — If you have a love for solving puzzles, escape rooms can give you a chance to do just that. Each room has a different story and theme. The object of the game is to solve a mystery by working through puzzles with your team.

“Each room has a story, and a mission that goes along with the story, you’re going to go inside the room and you have to find clues solve puzzles, riddles, and try to escape the room and complete the mission in 60 minutes or less,” said Alex Mercado, who owns “Escape This” in Frederick.

“Escape This” is a family-owned business that has been in the entertainment business for years. They have five rooms total including a haunted room, a crime scene, mob boss and more. The newest attraction is a cyber hacker themed room called “Cyber Ops.”

“We have an ex NSA agent who specializes in hacking. Your job as agents is to get inside his secret bunker, find and destroy the super virus before it takes down the government’s computer grid,” Mercado said.

Depending on the difficulty the themes of the escape rooms usually stay active for a few years. With help from cyber officials, the room was created to be one of most difficult puzzles yet.

“Instead of us having to react to put a stop to it or to restore information we were asked to help set up a room escape this room circling around cybercrime,” Darren Clark said, owner of Clark Computer Services. If you think you have what it takes to crack the code, Cyber Ops will be open to the public later this month.