Equine industry hit hard by pandemic

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Small businesses everywhere are hurting from the coronavirus and Maryland’s equine industry is no exception.

The Odd Duck Farm in Williamsport cares for and boards horses in its barns and stables, and it trains them, grooms them and offers riding lessons. But since it is a “non-essential” business, there is no income to offset all the expenses for feeding the animals and providing veterinary care. It is an industry-wide crisis leading to nonprofit “hay banks” backed by Go-Fund-Me drives. And with “show season” essentially canceled, many horse owners are forced to get rid of their animals if there’s no way to otherwise take care of them.

“We are taking a financial hit every month that we don’t have lessons,” says Mandy Wilson, who runs Odd Duck Farm — a name she chose because all her horses are ‘odd ducks.’ “For example, we’re losing about $800.00 a month right now just in lesson fees. That $800 covers typically our feed for the month. So now that’s all expense without any revenue. “

And for equine enthusiasts like Taylor Wilson, all the restrictions from the coronavirus are confining her and her ponies to the farm.

“It’s tough,” she says, while nuzzling up to a horse she adores. “These guys – we spend a lot of time with these guys in a bond and we look forward to this time of the year especially because it’s shows, it’s summer time to go show off what we’ve been working towards. So the pandemic’s definitely gotten in the way of that. Kind of tough”

According to the Maryland Horse Industry Council, the state has the most number of horses per square mile than any other state.