Epilepsy Awareness Day is used to educate people on what to do if someone is experiencing a seizure

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Epilepsy Awareness Day, also known as Purple Day, is a day used to spread awareness and educate people on the signs of epilepsy.

According to the CDC, over 3.4 million people live with epilepsy, and in children, it is the most frequent neurologic condition.

Some children have their first seizure without warning in various settings such as schools; so experts say it is crucial to know the signs and the protocols for handling the disease.

Advocates are fighting hard for awareness, like Frederick county local Lauren Shillinger who has brought a bill to the Maryland General Assembly to implement change for the epilepsy community.

“Brynleigh’s Act for Seizures Safe Schools Maryland would provide training that’s free from the National Epilepsy Foundation for teachers and nurses and administrators. It would provide the ability for families to have a seizure action plan on file which is an individualized plan for how to help a student with epilepsy based on their plan that comes from their doctor,” said Shillinger.

If someone is having a seizure, experts say you should quickly remove any glasses from the face, turn the person gently onto their side, and clear the area of anything sharp that can hurt them if they are rolling.