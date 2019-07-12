Environmental division addresses sediment pollution in local waterways

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After the state of Maryland issued a TMDL, or total maximum daily load, for sediment in the marsh run watershed, Washington County is taking action to address the problem.

The county met with the Maryland Department of the Environment to figure out how they reached that decision.

It was deemed that the sediment is primarily from agricultural land uses since the creek cuts through pastures and crop fields.

In order to address the problem, the Washington County Environmental Division is working on reducing agricultural practices.

“There is going to be an opportunity for some residential practices, like rain barrels, rain gardens. There is also going to be the opportunity for stream bank restoration because the stream bank actually eroded directly into the stream just adding that sediment pollution,” said the county’s watershed specialist, Alex Reed.

The county is actively working on addressing sediment pollution in other waterways, such as the Conocochegue, Antietam Creek and small tributaries that drain to Potomac River.