Entertainment centers open under safety guidelines

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – As the pandemic continues causing strenuous experiences for companies, some businesses are beginning to open up while also trying to keep people safe.

Various entertainment centers across the state like Urban Air Adventure Park in Ballenger Creek are cautiously opening, implementing various sanitation protocols and enforcing social distancing.

Urban Air had its grand opening this weekend. The business implemented time limits for visitors, 25 percent capacity (170 people max), weekly deep sanitizing and other precautions. “People agree to wear a mask up over their nose the whole time they’re in there,” General Manager Deb Spalding said. “We do sanitizer as soon as they get there, check temps and then they’re off to have a good time.”

Spalding said as the pandemic continues they hope to offer opportunities to keep people safe while they can also have some much-needed fun.