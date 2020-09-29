End of life care experts encourage people to prepare incase you are ever diagnosed with dementia

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, dementia affects one out of three dying seniors, killing more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

However when drawing near the end many families do not know what their loved one with dementia would want.

End-of-life care experts say dementia is prominent and it is important to have a conversation with loved ones, that way if you’re ever diagnosed you’ll have a plan in place.

Compassion & Choices is a nonprofit organization that is providing two new free online tools to help people determine their healthcare wishes in advance if they are ever diagnosed with dementia.

The tool is called the dementia values priorities this allows patients to be able to provide a set of precise care instructions to their loved ones, by outlining their intentions through a personalized care plan called a dementia healthcare directive, and gives loved ones a way to implement critical decisions on the patient’s behalf.

” It’s all about empowering the person, prior to getting dementia or at the very early stages when they still have cognition, so that their care is consistent with what they would want. ” Said Kim Callinan, president/CEO of Compassion & Choices.

For more information visit https://compassionandchoices.org/