EMS sells equipment in an effort to resolve funding issues

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — As Emergency Medical Services struggle with funding, Smithsburg is making efforts to get out of their debt.

Smithsburg has utilized the $100,000 loan from Washington County to prevent them from shutting their doors.

As part of their loan repayment, they are selling a few of their vehicles that the county deemed “non-operationally needed.”

The money goes towards operating and operating reserve cash which pays bills.

Unfortunately, they had to use some of their operating reserve cash recently to repair their AC system that went out during the recent storms.

“I can’t say enough about my crew and I’m very proud of them all because this is a position no one wants to be in,” said Daniel Young, chief for Smithsburg EMS.

Also due to the funding situation, they have had to rework their scheduling for staff to help preserve funds, while still operating 24 hours.