Empower U is a program that strives to help families overcome financial obstacles

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Empower U is a program dedicated to helping families break the cycle of poverty. It is designed to promote financial stability and education.

The Empower U project is a three-year grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Minority Health that works to provide resources to families who struggle financially.

The Asian American Center of Frederick and the United Way of Frederick plays a vital role in creating public health and economic development opportunities funded by the grant.

The Opportunities stem from mental health services to tax credit counseling.

A major goal being pushed is knowledge of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is a refundable tax credit for low-income working individuals.

In Frederick county only 19 percent of people claimed this, others who did not file this claim reported having no knowledge of it due to barriers such as language.

“The main objective of this grant is not only to bring public awareness of what the earned income tax credit is, and also increase the number who apply and ultimately receive funds but also to educate the public on adverse childhood experiences or aces. We’re going to do that through the help of community health workers,” said Melissa Atherholt, Programs Consultant Asian American Center of Frederick.

If you would like to get involved you can contact the Asian American Center of Frederick.