Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Company is the most visited firehouse in the world

Maryland

This is accredited to the National Fire Academy and National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Company is the most visited firehouse in the entire world. The fire company keeps a log and records every person that comes to visit.

People come from all over to visit the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. The memorial honors all men and women who died in the line of duty each year in the United States.

Thousands of people gather each year for the memorial ceremony that takes place in October. The Emmitsburg Fire House’s popularity can be accredited to the National Fire Academy.

“It is quite an honor, quite a distinction to be the most visited fire station anywhere. It has to do with the fact that all these men and women, about 500 per week are taking classes at the campus of the national emergency training center,” said Wayne Powell, of Vigilant Fire Hose Company of Emmitsburg.

The fire company was founded in 1884.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.