Emergency management warns about flooding from Ida

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — With significant rainfall and river flooding from Hurricane Ida, Washington County Emergency Management is telling drivers that they should drive carefully and preparing residents for more flooding.

Some of the areas that will be affected the most are Conococheague Creek at Fairview, Hancock, Antietam Creek near Sharpsburg, Potomac River Shepherdstown and Dam 5.

“Dam 5 areas going to be a moderate flood and that’s only four feet, and then Shepherdstown is probably in a moderate to moderate flood area,” said Brian Albert, the Assistant Director of the 911 center in Washington County.

Emergency management officials recommend anyone who lives along rivers and creeks to make early decisions if you planning on leaving the area for the duration of the storm.

“The biggest thing we want to get out to the public is if there is any standing water that you do not drive to it,” said Albert.

Taking precaution and another route is highly suggested.

“People underestimate the power of water being able to take the vehicle,” said Albert.