Emergency Alert System to be tested nationwide Wednesday

The test will be one minute long and broadcasted on television and radio stations

(WDVM) There will be a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, August 7 conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission.

According to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the test will be broadcasted by radio and television stations starting at 2:20 p.m. The test will not include a message on cell phones. The test will evaluate the national alerting capability if there is no internet connection.

The Executive Director for MEMA said it’s necessary to test the system on a regular basis.

“It is vital that the public knows about the National Emergency Alert System, how it’s used, and why it is important to all Marylanders,” Russ Strickland added.

MEMA said it is not involved in the test but is helping to make residents aware of the test and the Emergency Alert System.

The test is being conducted through FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

The test will be about one minute long. Both the audio message and text crawl should be accessible to people with disabilities, according to MEMA.