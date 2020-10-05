Elrich criticizes President Trump for leaving hospital while positive for COVID-19

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich sends out a tweet criticizing President Trump for leaving the hospital to wave at supporters.

On Sunday, President Trump left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda to wave at supporters, while still infected with COVID-19. Last Friday the president announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been undergoing treatment since then. Doctors say Trump is getting better and should be released this week.

Elrich said in a tweet quote “We take Covid-19 seriously in Montgomery County. We ask our residents to act responsibly with family & friends and we expect the same from our guests. Please think about those caring for you and stay in the hospital until you can return to the white house.”