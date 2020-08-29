Elrich, Council “dismayed and perplexed” by Hogan’s school announcement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – A joint statement from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council was released Saturday morning regarding the governor’s announcement on the reopening of schools.

The statement says their district spent months planning for a virtual open to their school year after consulting with public health experts and they are “dismayed and perplexed that Governor Hogan made this announcement just days before students return to school.”

The statement explains they have designed a blended learning model that will be implemented when the time is right and “Switching plans for a school system with 165,000 students and 24,000 staff cannot happen overnight.”

The county school board finalized their plan this week for virtual learning to continue until at least the end of January.