Elrich, Blair confirm 2022 campaigns for Montgomery County Executive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A potential repeat of the 2018 election for county executive is taking shape in Montgomery County. So far, two democrats, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich and former 2018 hopeful David Blair have both confirmed plans to run again in 2022.

Elrich narrowly defeated Blair in the 2018 democratic primary, by just 77 votes.

Blair, a Montgomery County native, announced his plans to run again on Tuesday and kicked off his campaign on Wednesday with a tour of several businesses around the county. He stopped by Los Churros in Wheaton, where WDVM’s Randi Bass asked him why he decided to give it another go in 2022.

“Over the last three years, it’s clear the county is heading in the wrong direction. The county is slipping,” said Blair. “Three years ago, I said we weren’t reaching our full potential and that’s even more true today.”

Blair describes himself as a businessman and philanthropist, saying he and his family gravitate toward “early childhood education initiatives and initiatives to end poverty.”

During a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, WDVM’s Randi Bass asked County Executive Elrich if he was planning to run again in 2022, to which he responded, “Absolutely.”

He said he’s been more concerned with responding to the COVID-19 pandemic than planning for a re-election campaign.

“I’m focused on trying to get us through the end of COVID. There’s still plenty of time for electioneering. But I feel pretty strongly that I didn’t want to launch anything or do anything significant or campaign-related in the midst of dealing with this,” Elrich said.

Before getting into politics, Elrich was a teacher. He served several terms on the Montgomery County Council before being elected county executive in 2018.