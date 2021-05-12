Ellume to open diagnostics manufacturing facility in Frederick County, Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Australian-based diagnostic solutions company Ellume is opening its first United States facility in Frederick County, Maryland.

Frederick is an ideal place for Ellume’s flagship U.S. facility because of its incredible pool of talent and thriving life science and biopharma community, the company says.

Ellume is also investing $16 million into Frederick County and the project is expected to create about 1,500 new jobs by the end of 2022. Jan Gardner, Frederick County Executive said, “we are always looking to add jobs in Frederick County so that fewer people have to drive down the road to find a job that they like, and are skilled at, and will provide them with career opportunities.”

This new 1,800 square foot state of the art facility will be located on Executive Court South in Progress Labs Corporate Park, which is an economic development quarter off of Maryland 85. What also sets Frederick County apart is that they have a fast-track permit process.

Ellume is also focused on their long-term vision of providing consumers and clinicians the diagnostics that will allow them to get the optimal treatment for not only COVID-19.

Dr. Dan Mallon, Vice President of Business Development and Alliance Management at Ellume said, “long term is the capability of this digital diagnostics technology to be put in the hands of consumers for other pandemics that come along or other seasonal infectious diseases that are out there.”

Real Estate Developer Matan says Ellume is the first tenant in the Frederick Business Park and estimates that the two building will be ready for the company’s build-outs by the summer.