Elks Club donates to Boy Scout troops in Washington County region

An Elks Club donation to the Mason-Dixon Boy Scouts will help with activities during the holday season.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Mason-Dixon Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Washington County will have a little brighter of a holiday season.

It’s thanks, in large part, to the Hagerstown Elks Lodge which has presented a $1,000.00 check to the local scout troops. It is part of ongoing support the Elks have for the scouting program, especially the elite Eagle Scout troops. Even with Covid, both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts are still managing to earn those coveted merit badges.

“The Cub Scout part of it is a little iffy. You know, they’re younger. But I know most Boy Scout troops are meeting in person. A lot of them are trying to meet outdoors still,” says Char Riess, registrar for the Mason–Dixon Boy Scouts. “But that’s getting to be a little hard now. So I guess they’ll be moving indoors but they’re still doing what we have to do to keep it going.”

The Scouts have a big Christmas tree sale planned this season to help pay for their summer camping activities.