Eligible incarcerated voters can exercise their right to vote

MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — A coalition of Maryland voting rights organizations released a letter of a program to ensure eligible voters in corrections facilities are not denied their right to vote.

According to the voting organization, Common Cause Maryland, thousands of Marylanders are eligible to vote but some are currently incarcerated.

This includes people who are waiting for trials and those serving time for misdemeanors, rather than felonies.

Many of them do not know they have a right to vote and Common Cause Maryland strives to educate these individuals on their right to vote.

” We know there are people who are currently incarcerated and they care about what’s going on, perhaps they want to vote, but they may not know how to go about doing that. It is the responsibility of safer elections, and people on the outside to care about the voting rights of those who are currently incarcerated.”

Tierra Bradford | Common Cause Policy Manager

The Expand the Ballot Coalition will hold an online press conference at 9am on Monday, September 14.

Zoom registration is available here.

Speakers will include representatives of the sponsoring organizations as well as personal stories from formerly and currently incarcerated voters.