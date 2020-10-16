Election coordinators are urging the public to avoid common mistakes when mailing in their vote

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — As elections draw nearer, many people will be casting their vote through mail.

However, election coordinators are urging the public to avoid common mistakes, that could invalidate your absentee ballot.

According to the U.S Elections Assistance Commission an estimate of 1 percent of absentee ballots in the 2016 and 2018 elections were rejected due to mistakes an individual made when casting their vote.

Organizers say this upcoming election is crucial and people should try to avoid mistakes such as, missing signatures, not sealing the envelope, or not providing certain documentation.

” You need a black pen and you need to very carefully color in the circles next to the name you want to vote for. Don’t go outside the lines. If you make a mistake. You need to get a new ballot. Do not erase anything, and don’t make additional marks, unless you will do a write in candidate.” Said Linda Irvin-Craig Board member of United Washington Democrats.

Other mistakes to avoid include :

1. Missing voter signature

2. Missing witness signature

3. Missing witness address

4. Ballot appears tampered with

5. Envelope isn’t sealed

6. Two ballots or more are included in an envelope