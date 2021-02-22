Elderly pedestrian killed in Frostburg crash

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An elderly man was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street Sunday night in Frostburg, city police say.

Police say preliminary investigation found that Albert Lee Hillegass, a 77-year-old Frostburg resident was crossing W. Main Street on the crest of a hill around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a car coming over the hill travelling east.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and called 911. Hillegass was pronounced dead in an ambulance en route to UPMC Western Maryland Hospital.

Police say obscured vision from the hill, nighttime conditions and Hillegass’ dark clothing were all factors in the crash. Police say the driver attempted to stop but was unable to in time.

Frostburg City Police say they are continuing to investigate the crash.