Eight WCPS receive PBIS Gold Status

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Western Heights Middle School went for the gold and in return, received it.

On Wednesday, WHMS announced for the second year in a row that they received the ‘PBIS GOLD’ status award. PBIS stands for positive behavioral interventions and supports. School officials believe that discipline, academic success and other factors go hand in hand.

WHMS put a spin on their PBIS-like program, the Grizzly Club. According to the school’s principal, Matthew Mauriello, the club has been part of their facility for four years. Mauriello credits one of his assistant principals, Ryan Raley, for being instrumental in the program.

“Kids that feel cared about, kids that feel successful and are noticed are kids that want to do what’s right and that kind of curbs the behavior part of it naturally,” said Raley.

According to WCPS Communications Officer, Erin Anderson, a total of 16 schools were awarded gold, silver and bronze status.

“Here at Western Heights we have a PBIS-like program called the Grizzly Club that we look to honor and offer incentives to kids that do the right things all the time and we look to also capture the kids that kind of struggle in different areas,” Raley said.

Schools recognized include:

Gold:

Boonsboro Middle

Fountaindale Elementary

Hickory Elementary

Northern Middle

Rockland Woods Elementary

Ruth Ann Monroe Primary

Springfield Middle

Western Heights Middle

Silver:

Clear Spring Middle

Eastern Elementary

Pangborn Elementary

Salem Avenue Elementary

Bronze:

Bester Elementary

E. Russell Hicks Middle

Lincolnshire Elementary Smithsburg Middle