Eight Montgomery County recreation facilities are now open

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County recreation centers have been closed to the public since March 2020, but a year later, some facilities are reopening.

Eight selected facilities will be reopening on a limited schedule while following strict CDC guidelines. There are outdoor programs, aquatic recreation, dance workouts and activities for kids.

The best way to use the facilities is to reserve a time to schedule a fitness room. The centers are open on Sundays through Fridays from 12:30 to 8 p.m and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jewell Lyons, manager at Montgomery County Recreation, said, “Where people come together for that workout opportunity, for that socialization, for those gathering times, it all stems right in the community at the community recreation center, and it’s a connection to the community with everyone that’s there.”

For more information and a list of open centers, visit their website.