Eggs and Issues breakfast focuses on Washington Goes Purple mission

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County community leaders came together for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s “Eggs and Issues” breakfast.

The event featured Mayor Emily Keller, who talked about the opioid epidemic and how Washington Goes Purple — the organization she co-chairs — is working to decrease overdoses and related deaths. According to the CDC, 136 people die every day from an opioid overdose.

September is also recovery month, which aims to educate about the benefits of substance use treatment and mental health services for those living with opioid addiction.